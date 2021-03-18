City Reports 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, March 18th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 18, 2021. The full report can be found below.
March 18, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,504
Active cases: 189
Currently hospitalized: 8
New positives for today: 5
Informe COVID-19 del 18 de marzo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16504
Casos activos: 189
Actualmente hospitalizados: 8
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|18
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|72
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|64
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen