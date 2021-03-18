City Reports 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, March 18th

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Education Staff at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts are doing their best to provide safe, fun and educational learning tools during this time. Our motto is “We are not just about art on the walls, but art in our lives.”

Art of Nature Camp returns! The Art of Nature camps are inspired by the need for increased outdoor experiences for our children. “Nature Deficit Disorder” is a phrase coined by author Richard Louv and refers to the fact that children today spend more and more time indoors and therefore have less of a concept of their natural surroundings and the importance of caring for our earth. Campers spend their days in activities such as canoeing on the Concho River, creating learnscapes, hiking and fishing, hearing about native plants from a local botanist, creating community art from nature, visiting the Farmer’s Market and learning how to create healthy snacks. By not only experiencing our local natural environment, but also reflecting on their own role in caring for our planet through visual art projects, these campers are immersed in this valuable intersection of art and science. This summer’s themes are: