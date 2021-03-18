City Reports 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, March 18th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 18, 2021. The full report can be found below.

March 18, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,504

Active cases: 189

Currently hospitalized: 8

New positives for today: 5

Informe COVID-19 del 18 de marzo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16504

Casos activos: 189

Actualmente hospitalizados: 8

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female37WhiteTGCPCR
Female18WhiteTGCPCR
Male72HispanicTGCPCR
Female27HispanicTGCPCR
Female64HispanicTGCAntigen

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

