City reports 134 new positive cases of COVID-19 for January 7, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas -

Washington, D.C. - Late Wednesday night, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) introduced his first piece of legislation, the Saving America’s Energy Future Act, which prohibits the Biden administration from declaring a moratorium on issuing new oil and gas permits for drilling on federal lands.