City reports 117 new positive cases of COVID-19 for January 6, 2021

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas - According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on January 6, 2021, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division were conducting surveillance on a man who is described as a "known felony fugitive."

Investigators reported that the man, 40-year-old Agapito Chappa III, saw them and began to flee in a vehicle. The investigators followed the vehicle and Chappa lost control as he rounded a corner at a high rate of speed.