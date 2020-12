City reports 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 16, 2020

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - We continue to highlight the "Remarkable Women" in our communities. This week, meet Libby Campbell, the Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. Campbell started out as a volunteer at the food bank ten years ago and since then, she has dedicated her life to feeding hungry bodies in West Texas and beyond.

"I just thought living in West Texas, being one of the most philanthropic areas probably in the country, that there was no excuse for a child not to be able to eat," explained Campbell. "The food bank is special, it kind of in a way saved my soul from over a couple different instances in my life."