City reports 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 9, 2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 9, 2021. The full report can be found below.
March 9, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,435
Active cases: 192
Currently hospitalized: 10
New positives for today: 10
Informe COVID-19 del 9 de marzo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16435
Casos activos: 192
Actualmente hospitalizados: 10
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 10
|Male
|4
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|12
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|83
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|11
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen