City reports 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 9, 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 9, 2021. The full report can be found below.

March 9, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,435

Active cases: 192

Currently hospitalized: 10

New positives for today: 10

Informe COVID-19 del 9 de marzo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16435

Casos activos: 192

Actualmente hospitalizados: 10

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 10

Male4WhiteTGCPCR
Female12WhiteTGCPCR
Female83UnknownTGCPCR
Male22HispanicTGCAntigen
Female14WhiteTGCAntigen
Female28WhiteTGCAntigen
Male42UnknownTGCAntigen
Female18HispanicTGCAntigen
Female11UnknownTGCAntigen
Male36UnknownTGCAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.