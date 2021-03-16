City reports 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 16, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska couple whose 2-year-old son died tragically at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago wants more families to consider donating their children's organs if their child is ever facing death.

Matt and Melissa Graves created theLane Thomas Foundation after their son was killed by an alligator in 2016. The Omaha couple said they decided to focus on pediatric organ donation because they wanted to help other families fighting for their children's lives and they wanted to help kids because their son loved other children.