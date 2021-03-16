City reports 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 16, 2021. The full report can be found below.
March 16, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,488
Active cases: 194
Currently hospitalized: 9
New positives for today: 10
Informe COVID-19 del 16 de marzo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16488
Casos activos: 194
Actualmente hospitalizados: 9
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 10
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|63
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|79
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|65
|White
|TGC
|Antigen