City reports 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 16, 2021. The full report can be found below.

March 16, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,488

Active cases: 194

Currently hospitalized: 9

New positives for today: 10

Informe COVID-19 del 16 de marzo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16488

Casos activos: 194

Actualmente hospitalizados: 9

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 10

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male63WhiteTGCPCR
Female79WhiteTGCPCR
Female54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female50WhiteTGCAntigen
Female23WhiteTGCAntigen
Female31WhiteTGCAntigen
Male39HispanicTGCAntigen
Female29WhiteTGCAntigen
Male40UnknownTGCAntigen
Male65WhiteTGCAntigen

