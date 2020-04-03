City: Public notice of street maintenance that will begin April 8, 2020

The City of San Angelo has issued a public notice that crews will be working on some streets as part of the street preservation program.

“The City of San Angelo Public Works Department will be applying a High-Density Mineral Bond (HA5) Application on your roadway as a part of its Street Preservation Program. In order to appropriately perform these Activities, parking on the street for the duration of the HA5 Application on your roadway is PROHIBITED. All vehicles must be removed from and must avoid traveling on the roadway for the duration of the Activity on your roadway. The activity is expected to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, and end at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.

Pursuant to City of San Angelo Code of Ordinances Section 10.04.003(f), this Notice provides you seven days notification that this HA5 Application will be performed.

If a vehicle is parked on the roadway during the time of the HA5 Application, the vehicle may be towed in accordance with City of San Angelo Code of Ordinance Section 10.04.003(f). The vehicle will be towed to an immediate area outside the activity area and will be replaced after the activities are performed and access is allowed.

If you have any questions or concerns about this notice, please contact the City of San Angelo Engineering Department at (325) 657-4201.”

The City also waned to highlight some key points:

“Once HA5 is applied, it cannot be driven on for 24 hours. We ask residents to give consideration to their neighbors that may be displaced during the cure time and park in their driveways so their neighbors can park on the street.

Once HA5 is applied and a vehicle is parked in a driveway, they won’t be able to leave until the product cures and the area is opened to traffic. Roads are closed at 8 a.m., so residents have time to leave or repark their vehicles before the road is shut down.

We know the 24-hour cure time is an inconvenience. But we hope the benefit of HA5 over sealcoat (8 years of cleaner, quieter, less aggressive to walk on, maintains aesthetic color) will outweigh that short inconvenience.

Andale will have a shuttle service to carry residences from their vehicle to their home if necessary.

Residents will see work beginning on Friday, April 10.

Some key points on the towing notification:

Residents cannot access the street for only the 24 hours that HA5 is applied in front of their home – not for the full 18 days stated on the flyer.

If a vehicle is parked on the street during the application time, Home Motors will tow it out of the construction zone, and then place it back in the original location after the HA5 cures. The City will pay for all tows.”