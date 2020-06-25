City orders all parks, including campsites, closed from 10 P.M. to 6 A.M

San Angelo, TX — The City of San Angelo issued an order which will close all City of San Angelo and Tom Green County parks — including all campsites — from 10 P.M. to 6 A.M.

The order was announced in a press release from the City just before 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020.

According to the press release, “All City of San Angelo and Tom Green County parks and recreation areas will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all purposes, including overnight camping.

“This order takes effect at midnight on Friday, June 26, 2020 and will extend until midnight July 13, 2020.”

This order was issued shortly after another order, which restricts any gatherings of 100 or more people.