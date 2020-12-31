City offices delay opening due to inclement weather

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — All City of San Angelo and Tom Green County offices will delay opening this morning, Thursday, December 31, 2020, due to inclement weather, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo.

The full statement, issued Wednesday afternoon, is below.

City of San Angelo and Tom Green County offices will delay opening tomorrow due to potential icy conditions on roadways, overpasses and bridges. Both City and County offices will open at 10 a.m. Dec. 31. Should anything change, we will update everyone through SATV (Suddenlink channel 17), our website, social media and our media partners. We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling tomorrow. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.

