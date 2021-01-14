City offices closed on MLK day, no interruption in trash service

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a complete listing of those closures, provided by the city.

Trash Service

There will be no interruption in trash pickup or landfill operations on MLK Day.

COVID-19 reporting

There will be no change in COVID-19 reporting from the San Angelo Health Department.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho’s Visitor Center in Barracks 1 will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on MLK Day. Self-guided tours will also be available. The fort is located at 630 S. Oakes St. For more information, visit fortconcho.com.

City office closures

Among the City operations that will be closed Jan. 18:

WIC offices will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

