City offices closed July 3; Independence Day weekend in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most City offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Trash service will not be interrupted. Citizens are reminded fireworks are prohibited in the city limits and at Twin Buttes Reservoir.

On Saturday, July 4, Fort Concho will celebrate an old Independence Day Army tradition, firing hourly artillery salutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Parade Ground near Barracks 1 Visitor Center to mark the nation’s 244th birthday. There will be no charge to watch the artillery or to enter the fort’s Visitor Center at Barracks 1. Regular site charges will be in effect for the rest of the fort’s 10 tour buildings, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the holiday.

The American Plains Art Show is ongoing at the fort through August 2 in the Quartermaster Galleries, located near Flipper and Burgess streets. The show is also free to all with hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and Sundays 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Current building capacity and social distancing guidelines will be in effect and guests are required to wear masks.

A reminder, City parks around Lake Nasworthy are closed until July 13. Tom Green County Parks will be closed to all activities beginning on July 2 and ending on July 13 in accordance with local orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Camping is also prohibited. Visitors may watch the fireworks show in select lake parks but must leave immediately after.

Lake Nasworthy parks that will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 (for public viewing of fireworks):

· Mary E Lee Beach, 2160 Mary E. Lee Road

· South Concho Park, 1608 South Concho Drive

· Pecan Creek Park, 8400 Country Club Road

· Knickerbocker Park, 6402 Knickerbocker Road

· Hillside Drive, 6600 block of Knickerbocker Road

· Fish Hatchery Road Park, 3500 block of Country Club Road.

Public boat ramps will not be closed. Citizens visiting the lake are encouraged to alert the San Angelo Police Department if they witness any instances of vandalism, reckless behavior or other unlawful acts in an effort to keep Lake Nasworthy safe, enjoyable and attractive.

The Municipal Pool, 18 E. Avenue A, will be open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. July 4. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3-64, free for children younger than 3, and $3 for 65 and older. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, no more than 100 people will be allowed in.

The Women Infant and Children’s division will be closed July 2, in observance of the Fourth of July. WIC offices are normally open Monday through Thursday.

Among the City operations that will be closed on July 3: Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, the Parks and Recreation offices, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, the McNease Convention Center, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center (also closed July 4) and the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, July 6.

