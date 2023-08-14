TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Temple has been selected as the winning city for The Daytripper finale of Season 14, Viewer’s Choice Episode!

This was announced by the City of Temple on Friday, saying the contest started on July 14. Out of 16 Texas cities, Temple beat out the final-round pick against Comanche!

The City says that Chet and the crew are now planning out their visit. This episode will air in May 2024.

The third-round picks previously included Temple vs. San Antonio and Galveston vs. Comanche. Before this, the City made it to the second round of draft picks. These picks include Grand Prairie vs. Temple, San Antonio vs. McAllen, Galveston vs. Texarkana and Comanche vs. Menard. The first round of picks included Grand Prairie vs. Denison, Terrell vs. Temple, San Antonio vs. Zapata, Karnes City vs. McAllen, Galveston vs. Rusk, Jasper vs. Texarkana, El Paso vs. Menard and Comanche vs. Del Rio.

The Daytripper is a travel blog and podcast featuring Chet and “the crew” as they explore Texas, from well-known landmarks to the obscure dives and hideaways of every corner of the Lone Star State.