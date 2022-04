SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting starts Monday, April 25, 2022 through Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Thursday. On Friday April 29, 2022 it will be open 8 AM to 4PM. Located at City Hall 201 E. Main.

Election day will be May 7, 2022 ( Saturday) 7 AM to 7 PM

For more information contact Senora City Hall at (325-387-2558) or Bella Fay, Early Voting Clerk at bella.fay@sonora-texas.com