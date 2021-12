SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora has announced a road closure for water line repairs on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The City of Sonora will be working on a water line in the area of Water Street between Main Street and Oak Street.

Courtesy: City of Sonora

The water line repair will take approximately 7 hours to complete.

The City of Sonora advises the public to avoid the area and take alternate routes while the project is completed.