SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The City of Sonora announced that offices in Sonora City Hall will open late on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the City of Sonora, City Hall offices will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday due to winter weather that is expected to continue throughout the region until Wednesday.

The City says residents can still call the Sonora Police Department at (325) 387-3888, or the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 387-2288 for city services. Anyone with an emergency should call 911.

Residents can also request assistance by texting “Hi” to (325) 387-8262.