Iconic Village Fire Reward Update 8.2.19 Posted by City of San Marcos TX – City Hall on Friday, August 2, 2019

San Marcos, TX — The City of San Marcos has announced an increase in the reward for information regarding the fire at the Iconic Village Apartments.

If you have any information regarding the Iconic Village Apartment Fire in San Marcos, Tx please call 888-ATF-TIPS. The reward has been increased to $110,000. This can help to bring some closure to the families and residents.