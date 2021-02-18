City of San Angelo’s update on water and electricity: February 18, 2021, 11:30 a.m.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On February 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. the City of San Angelo issued the following statement:

The city is still under a boil water notice at this time. Water should be boiled before any consumption.

Progress was made last night with regard to water pressure. Water is slowly beginning to refill our water tanks but we still do not have any full tanks at this time. We went from 40 to 70 pounds of pressure leaving the plant; normal pressure at the water plant is around 80 to 90 pounds. This shows progress is being made but it is a very slow progress.

Water crews are working on at least five water leaks at this time. We also have crews turning off meters as customers request due to frozen or broken service lines.

Power was restored to the Hickory Aquifer plant in Melvin yesterday evening so we are once again receiving water from that plant. This allows the City to distribute a higher flow rate from the plant to help fill water mains, reestablish pressures and have enough extra to assist with filling the tanks.

The high/upper plane area of town may not have water for a few days due to the tanks needing to be full to send water throughout the upper plane system. As experienced with the lower pressure plane, filling the lines takes a considerable amount of water before the ability to build pressure can occur.

We still need everyone to use water responsibly at this time. Please only use water for life sustaining needs. The less demand we have on the system, the more water can be dedicated to filling tanks, citywide re-pressurizing and ultimately rescinding the boil water notice. It will take everyone’s assistance to get through this.

Due to the freezing temperatures today, we advise everyone with working water to drip their faucets to prevent pipes from freezing. Please make sure it is barely a drip – just enough to ensure the pipes will not freeze.

Time frame for restoring water pressure is contingent on the ability to fill tanks and repair leaks as they occur.

Once full water services is restored, it is recommended to slowly open all faucets, one at a time. All residents should be aware that we are still on a boil order notice and should follow the recommendations when the boil order is rescinded.

If citizens cannot turn their meters off and need their water turned off or need to report a leak, they may call 325-657-4295. If citizens can turn their meters off themselves, please do so. We will have two dispatchers manning the phones; please call back if nobody answers.

The City does not have any water distribution sites available at this time. We have put in a request to the state for water and are waiting to hear back.

Power update as of 11 a.m. Thursday from AEP Texas – San Angelo office

Last night, AEP Texas received the capacity from ERCOT that gave us the ability to close all the breakers in San Angelo. This allowed us to begin restoring power to residents and businesses in San Angelo.

At the peak, 21,500 customers were out of power. There are now 1,150 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Every AEP person/crew available is in the field working to pick up the meters that have not been energized. If a customer is still without power, please contact the AEP call center 866-223-8508 or submit a form online at aeptexas.com/outages/report/. That will log a ticket for your account and let the crews know what needs to be worked on locally. Please check your breakers at your home to make sure the issue is not from your end before you call.

AEP Texas continues to monitor the situation at a local and a state level.