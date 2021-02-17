City of San Angelo Water Update: February 17, 2021, 8:44 a.m.

The City of San Angelo has released the following statement:

“Water Utility and Operation crews worked throughout the night on multiple water main breaks and are trying to locate any additional leaks in the system. We are actively working to regain pressure in the system and restore water service. We ask that you please conserve water and use only for life sustaining uses. Please remember to also boil water before consumption if you are in the yellow area on the map. If citizens see flowing water anywhere in the city please let us know – it could potentially be from a water main break. Please email the city at info@cosatx.us to report potential water leaks.”

