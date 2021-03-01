City of San Angelo vaccine registration currently open

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — City of San Angelo Health Services has opened registration to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, March 1, 2021.

Those eligible to register can do so at the Health Services Registration Page.

According to the statement the registration form “…will be used for initial registration and prescreening for vaccination eligibility at the San Angelo Health Department only. Other local vaccine providers may have additional availability. The San Angelo Health Department is following CDC and state guidelines for the administration of the vaccine.

“Previous form submissions will first be reviewed to determine eligibility of those who already registered but have not yet received a vaccine. The Health Department will then continue to prioritize new submissions for people who are 65 and older.”