City of San Angelo to host 9/11 memorial service

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo is hosting a 9/11 memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the city’s 9/11 monument located near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River and adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

The public is invited to attend and remember and honor those who perished during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. We ask everyone to wear a face covering and practice social distancing from others due to COVID-19 precautions.

The program will be brief due to potential rain. Mayor Brenda Gunter will read a proclamation and share a few remarks. Local first responders will also be in attendance to be recognized for their service to our community.

The memorial was dedicated on Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. This memorial is one of a few in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New York City.

The monument’s original World Trade Center steel artifact was stolen in 2016. In 2017, the Velez family donated another steel artifact from Ground Zero. It is now a centerpiece for the monument’s repair and restoration.

Courtesy of the City of San Angelo

