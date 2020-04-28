City of San Angelo to give out 20,000 masks

The City of San Angelo will be handing out disposable face masks to citizens on Wednesday, April 29. The location to pick-up masks will be the San Angelo Stadium off of Johnson Street. Masks will be available for drive through pickup from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The entrance for the drive through will be near the Central High School softball fields. Citizens are advised to travel southbound on Johnson to reach the entrance.

Once on the site citizens will drive through, where City employees will hand out masks with as limited contact as possible. Walk-ups will not be allowed.

There will be a limit of seven masks per car/household. The City is asking that you only take what you need for you and your family.

There will be 20,000 masks that the city will give out. If all of the masks are given out before 7 p.m. the site will be closed. If masks still remain after 7 p.m. Wednesday, the site will be opened again on Thursday until the masks are all given out.

The disposable masks have been made available by Principal LED, Ener-Tel and the San Angelo Health Foundation. Only 20,000 of the 100,000 ordered masks will be available now. The City does not know when the rest of the masks will be available.