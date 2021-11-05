City of San Angelo Street Report for November 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo released the Street Report for November 2021, covering the progress of active street projects, upcoming street projects and street maintenance projects throughout San Angelo, according to a statement from the City of San Angelo on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Below is a list of Active Street Projects throughout the City of San Angelo:

Winter Storm Street Repairs Repairs: 90% Complete Additional areas added to utilize remaining funding allocated by City Council.



(NEW Project) Airport Entrance Road (estimated 120 days to complete) Construction Type: Mill and overlay, reconstruction of roadway Cost: $1.7 million Current Status: Reconstruction in front of terminal complete Mill and overlay from Reary Road entrance to Hangar Road complete Reconstruction at Abell/Hangar Road has started



Bell Street (estimated 1st quarter of 2022) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway, relocation/replacement of utilities Cost: $22 million Utility rehabilitation: $12 million Roadwork: $10 million Current Status: Utility rehabilitation – 100% complete Utilities: completed Roadway Construction – 90% complete Curb & sidewalks: Poured up to St. Ann Street Paving: Poured up to St. Ann Street Contractor: Reece Albert Inc.



Downtown Chadbourne Street (estimated 18 month project) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway, rehabilitating aging utilities, improving pedestrian safety and access Cost: $7.6 million Current Status: Chadbourne Street from the Concho River to Beauregard Street Construction: 99% complete Sidewalk construction: 100% complete Traffic Signals installation: Complete Landscaping/amenities: Installation to begin mid-November through early 2022 Street lighting: Installation to begin mid-November Pedestrian ramp: Construction to begin late November/early December The Twohig and Chadbourne intersection will be finished in the coming weeks. Street lights will stay flashing until Twohig opens. Striping operations will begin after intersection is finished. Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.



North Chadbourne Street from Loop 306 to 43rd Street Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway Current Status: Water main replacement: 100% complete Sewer main replacement: 15% complete Street portion – Nearing bidding stage



(NEW Project) Oakes Street Construction Type: Water main upgrade; bridge repair Current Status: The City is currently upgrading the water main along Oakes Street from 4th Street to College Avenue. During this time, traffic may be detoured or lanes may be partially closed to accommodate construction work. Please use caution in this area. TxDOT will also be repairing the Oakes Street Bridge. The City will be matching 10% of the cost.



Southwest Boulevard: (estimated completion date is April 2022) Construction Type: Mill and overlay, drainage and reconstruction work Cost: $5.9 million Current Status: Mill and overlay sections complete Work continues on Southwest Boulevard low water crossing near McDonald’s. Due to subgrade issues and and the volume of stormwater this area receives, concrete pavement will now be added instead of asphalt because it requires less maintenance and has a longer lifespan, which will be paramount to this high traffic zone. This will take an additional 8-10 weeks, pending weather delays The reconstruction of the Southwest/Southland intersection was delayed and will be completed in approximately 10-12 weeks. Contractor: Reece Albert Inc.



Future Street Projects for the City of San Angelo

Chadbourne Street (Avenue L to Avenue B) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway Design Phase: In progress



College Hills (from Loop 306 to Avenue N) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway, drainage work, underground utilities, signalized intersection upgrades and ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps. Design Phase: 99% complete Council recently approved $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Grant to fund the installation of an underground drainage structure from behind Goodwill to the Red Arroyo.



Edmund/Glenna/29th Street Construction Type: Mill and overlay, reconstruction of roadway, utility rehabilitation Design Phase: 30% complete



Howard Street Construction Type: Mill and overlay. Engineering firm will be pulling core samples from roadway to verify what is under the roadway and its current condition. Design Phase: 30% complete



Jackson Street (Knickerbocker Road to Railroad Tracks) Construction Type: Reconstruction of roadway Design Phase: 75% complete



Rio Concho Drive Construction Type: Full depth reclamation (FDR) of the roadway Awarded by City Council September 9th to Reece Albert for $1.4 million. Construction to begin early 2022.



Sunset Drive (from Loop 306 near Academy to Foster Road) Construction Type: Mill and overlay Estimated Cost: $11.8 million Street Portion – $4.75 million Utilities Portion – $7 million Design Phase: Work will be contracted for design in early 2022.



Other Future Projects East Harris Street Johnson Street Christoval Road Avenue N Smith Boulevard



Completed Street Projects

2017 MLK Boulevard – Reconstruction and relocation of utilities Southland Boulevard – Widened from Sherwood Way to Walmart traffic light

2018 College Hills Boulevard – Repaved from Loop 306 to Valleyview Drive

2019 West Concho Avenue – Widened and reconstructed asphalt roadway with concrete; installed new utilities

2021 Southwest Boulevard – Mill an overlay portion



Courtesy: City of San Angelo