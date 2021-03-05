City of San Angelo seeks public input on Capital Improvement Plan

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angeloans are invited to share their thoughts on what should be the City’s capital improvement priorities through an online survey (link provide below).

City staff is preparing the 2021-26 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) which is presented to City Council for prioritization on how to address the City’s large capital needs. Eligible projects must have a useful life of at least three years, cost more than $25,000 and require six months or more to complete. Street, water, drainage, and park projects are included in the CIP. The City Council has begun taking steps to improve street and water infrastructure which are two of the issues they have identified as a top priority.

Once the City Council approves the plan, it will be used to help shape the budget for fiscal year 2022 which begins Oct. 1, 2021.

CIP projects have a wide range of funding sources including grants, designated funds, bond issuance, unspent money from prior budgets, and sales taxes. A draft version of the 2021-26 CIP can be found on the Budget’s Capital Improvement Plan webpage.

The online survey is available at http://bit.ly/38epcwK

