City of San Angelo reports 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 23rd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 23, 2021. The full report can be found below.
March 23, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,535
Active cases: 188
Currently hospitalized: 8
New positives for today: 7
Informe COVID-19 del 23 de marzo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16535
Casos activos: 188
Actualmente hospitalizados: 8
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|13
|Hispanic
|Bell
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen