City of San Angelo reports 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 23rd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 23, 2021. The full report can be found below.

March 23, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,535

Active cases: 188

Currently hospitalized: 8

New positives for today: 7

Informe COVID-19 del 23 de marzo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16535

Casos activos: 188

Actualmente hospitalizados: 8

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female60WhiteTGCPCR
Male52HispanicTGCPCR
Male23UnknownTGCPCR
Male19WhiteTGCAntigen
Male13HispanicBellAntigen
Female37HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21UnknownTGCAntigen

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

