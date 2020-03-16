City of San Angelo prohibits gatherings of over 50 people

*The following is a press release from the City of San Angelo. Video courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

“Protecting our citizens is the City of San Angelo’s number one priority right now. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world, it is crucial that we take steps to ensure the health of our community and the effectiveness of local health care providers.

While we currently have zero reported cases of COVID-19, we want to ensure that we’re taking measures to prevent any spread of the disease should a positive case arise. In order to accomplish this, I am declaring a public health emergency in the City of San Angelo.

Our goal is to prevent and, if necessary, control the spread of the disease. This declaration prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people in one space, whether in a public or private space. This does not include places where citizens can be within at least one arm’s length of one another, such as grocery stores, transit stations, hospitals or shopping malls. The local health authority has determined that such measures will not only prevent or control the spread of the disease, it will also keep our health care resources from becoming overwhelmed.

We strongly encourage that citizens stay home as much as possible – especially if they feel sick – and as always, please practice good hygiene. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, use hand sanitizer and do not touch your face. Together as a community we will get through this. Let’s help each other out by being cautious and calm. There is no need to shop the grocery stores like the apocalypse is upon us. Buy only what you need and be considerate of your neighbors.

As a reminder, any positive case of coronavirus will be confirmed through the City Public Health Department and distributed to the public via the City Public Information office. Be sure to follow the City of San Angelo, Texas Facebook page or visit cosatx.us for all updates.”