City of San Angelo issues clarification on restrictions for recreation and entertainment facilities

San Angelo, Texas- The City of San Angelo has passed a control measure order that clarifies the restrictions on recreation and entertainment facilities.

The order says that “theatres, sexually oriented businesses, skating rinks, bowling alleys, swimming pools, dance studios, basketball courts, tennis courts, beaches, playgrounds, pavilions, and camping areas must remain closed.”

The order also re-states rules regarding public boat ramps and recreation trails.

“Public boat ramps and docks may be used for launching boats but only members of the same household may be on a boat. There shall be no congregating at ramps, docks or parking areas.

Hiking, biking, and walking trails may remain open but at least six feet of distance must remain between people and congregating or activities other than walking, running or biking is strictly prohibited.”

The order gets a little more specific about the rules regarding golf courses. The order states that, “golf courses may be available for golf but all congregating at clubhouse and other facility activities must not occur.”

In addition to no congregating of people, there are several more rules that must be followed at golf courses.

Masks must be worn at all times by all participants.

Golf pro shops must operate by phone or online only. These facilities may not be opened to

public access.

Clubhouses must be closed.

Water coolers, rakes, and other commonly handled objects must removed from the golf course.

Players should be encouraged to bring their own pre-filled water bottles.

Cups shall be modified so that golfers can retrieve their golf ball without actually touching the cup or the flag, making it a “no touch” experience.

Protective masks must be worn on the golf course property.

Golfers should be encouraged to walk.

Golf carts shall have only one rider per cart and must be sanitized between users.

Social distancing requirements shall be strictly enforced by golf course staff for all walking golfers and cart users.

At the conclusion of their round golfers must leave the premises and that they are not allowed to linger or congregate.

Finally, the order adds in the following statements regarding other entertainment and recreation.

“Any other facilities not listed may remain open but must ensure no persons from different households can interact while at the facility.

Hunting, fishing, and other solo recreation is not limited by this order if it does not occur with people outside of a single household.”