SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced an increase in the maximum capacity of animals at the animal shelter. Previously in September, the City set the maximum capacity at 125 dogs and 30 cats.

As of Oct. 26, 2022, the City of San Angelo increased the capacity limit to 180 dogs and 50 cats. According to a release from the City, this decision was made after meeting with Concho Valley PAWS and other local rescue organizations.

Length of stay for animals will also be determined by routine assessments of individual needs, as well as pet temperament and demeanor the City said.

The City says that instituting this capacity limit allows animal shelter workers to maintain a cleaner and more manageable facility. Extra space will also allow for emergency events the City says. The press release also said standards of care at the shelter have improved, there has been an increase in staff training, outreach and maintenance at the facility.

Currently, there are 185 dogs and 57 cats at the shelter the city shares. Animals will need to be temporarily fostered by Nov. 30 so these animals can avoid euthanasia.

City also says that no animals have been euthanized to allow space, rather some animals have been euthanized because of injury or temperament.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, you should contact Concho Valley PAWS at info@cvpaws.org. Available shelter animals can be viewed at petango.com/sanangeloanimalservices. To volunteer at the shelter, visit cvpaws.org/volunteer.

