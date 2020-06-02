City of San Angelo in negotiation for partial sale of Ford Ranch

San Angelo, Texas– The City Council announced on Tuesday, June 2, that they accepted a contract for a future sale of 324 acres of Ford Ranch marketed as the Ford Ranch Farm for no less than $450,000 or $1385 per acre to a neighboring property owner. The ranch was originally purchased by the City for approximately $44 million or $1,350 an acre.

In March 2020 the City announced the sale of 864 acres in the southeast corner of the ranch, to Riverbend, Texas, LLC and High Point Ranch Expansion, LLC.

In November 2017, the San Angelo City Council approved the purchase of the ranch, from which the City pumps water from the Hickory Aquifer. Once the ranch was marketed for purchase, the Council determined that buying the property was the surest avenue for protecting San Angelo’s stake in the Hickory, along with the $120-million investment made developing the aquifer as a source of drinking water.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Public Information Division