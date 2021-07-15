City of San Angelo Health Department Immunization Clinic set to resume on Tuesday, July 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department Immunization Clinic will resume on Tuesday, July 20.

Hours:

8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $14.85 per child/per visit

Due to limited space and social distancing, we request that you only bring the child who is receiving vaccinations and a parent or guardian. As a reminder, we are a TVFC provider and can only administer vaccinations to children who are uninsured or are on Medicaid.

An updated shot record must be presented at the time of the visit for processing and the latest Medicaid card will also need to be presented if the child is on Medicaid.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Communications Department