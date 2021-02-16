City of San Angelo crews working to find water main break, officials ask residents to use water for essential needs only

UPDATE FROM THE CITY, 12:23 P.M.: “The City is asking for residents to assist the water utility by lowering their water usage to essential needs only. Please do not use water unless you are using it to drink or cook. If you are in the PaulAnn area you are still under a do-not-drink notice. The City is asking people to not take baths or showers or use water for any non-life sustaining uses. We will share more information as it becomes available.”

ORIGINAL INFORMATION:

The City of San Angelo released the following statement on February 16, 2021 just before noon.

“The City is currently working to locate and fix a major water main break in San Angelo. Due to this issue, some citizens may experience low water pressure at their residences. City Water Utilities crews are working as quickly as possible to fix this issue.”