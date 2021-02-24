City of San Angelo creates winter storm Uri information page

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo Public Information Office has created a page at the City of San Angelo website for residents to find information in relation to winter storm Uri.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, February 24, 2020, the page includes:

List of licensed plumbers

Emergency Repair Program

Fact sheets for Small Business Disaster Loans

Where to make donations

Texas Disaster Reporting Tool

Individual assistance from FEMA

Information on non-potable water sites

The winter storm Uri information and resources page can be found at www.cosatx.us/WinterStorm