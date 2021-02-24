City of San Angelo creates winter storm Uri information page

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo Public Information Office has created a page at the City of San Angelo website for residents to find information in relation to winter storm Uri.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, February 24, 2020, the page includes:
- List of licensed plumbers
- Emergency Repair Program
- Fact sheets for Small Business Disaster Loans
- Where to make donations
- Texas Disaster Reporting Tool
- Individual assistance from FEMA
- Information on non-potable water sites
The winter storm Uri information and resources page can be found at www.cosatx.us/WinterStorm