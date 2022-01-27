SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 260 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death as a result of being infected today, Thursday, January 27, 2022. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patient who died as a result of a coronavirus infection was a female in her 70s in Tom Green County who was partially vaccinated.

Active cases are currently at 7,446, which is a slight increase from 7,220 yesterday. However, hospitalizations have decreased from 95 patients yesterday, to 86 hospitalized patients today. This brings the total positive cases to 39,269 since the start of the pandemic.

The full report is below.

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 27, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to January 27, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to January 26, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Jan. 27, 2022, COVID-19 report