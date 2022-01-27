SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 260 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death as a result of being infected today, Thursday, January 27, 2022. New positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.
According to the report, the patient who died as a result of a coronavirus infection was a female in her 70s in Tom Green County who was partially vaccinated.
Active cases are currently at 7,446, which is a slight increase from 7,220 yesterday. However, hospitalizations have decreased from 95 patients yesterday, to 86 hospitalized patients today. This brings the total positive cases to 39,269 since the start of the pandemic.
The full report is below.
Jan. 27, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 39,269
Active cases: 7,446
Currently hospitalized: 86
New positives: 260
New deaths: 1
– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: partially vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 499 (317 from Tom Green County and 182 from other counties)