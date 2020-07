SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Health Department confirmed the information on July 7, 2020 just before 1:30 p.m.

According to the City, “The patient was a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions.”

The City says that is all the information they have to release at this point.

