City of San Angelo: Boil water notice rescinded

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo says that the boil water notice that went into effect on September 8, 2020 has been rescinded on September 9, 2020.

They issued the following statement in both English and Spanish:

On September 8, 2020, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of San Angelo public water system, PWS TX2260001, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water in certain areas of this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of September 9, 2020, 11:00am.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Allison Strube or Andy Vecellio with the office of the Director of Water Utilities, at 325-657-4209, 301 W. Beauregard.

Aviso de Hervir Agua Rescindido

Septiembre 9, 2020

El Septiembre 8, 2020, la Comisión de Calidad Ambiental de Texas requirió que el sistema público de agua City of San Angelo, PWS TX2260001, emitiera un Aviso de Hervir Agua para informar a clientes, individuos o empleados que debido a condiciones que ocurrieron recientemente en el sistema público de agua, el agua de este sistema público de agua debía ser hervida antes de que se usara como agua potable o para otros fines de consumo humano.

El sistema público de agua ha tomado las medidas correctivas necesarias para restaurar la calidad del agua distribuida por este sistema público de agua utilizada como agua potable o para otros fines de consumo humano y ha proporcionado a la TCEQ resultados de pruebas de laboratorio que indican que el agua ya no requiere hervir antes de usarse a partir del Septiembre 9, 2020, 11:00am.

Si usted tiene preguntas sobre este asunto, puede contactar a Allison Strube o Andy Vecello en 325-657-4209, 301 W. Beauregard.