SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most City operations will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
See more information on the holiday schedule below.
Trash Service
- There will be no interruption of trash service over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but the landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
COVID-19 reporting
- There will not be any COVID-19 reports Dec. 23-24 or Dec. 31. The weekly reports will be reported on the following Monday for each weekend.
City office closures
- Among the City operations that will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31:
- the water billing offices,
- Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
- the Parks and Recreation offices
- Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
- The McNease Convention Center
- The San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
- Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices
- Municipal Court
- The San Angelo Animal Shelter.
- City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3.
WIC
- Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will be closed Dec. 22-23, as well as Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. WIC will be open the second Saturday of the month, Jan. 8, due to the New Year holiday.
San Angelo Nature Center
- The Nature Center will be closed Dec. 23-25, as well as Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Fort Concho
- Fort Concho and its visitors center, 630 S. Oakes St., will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Special holiday hours for self-guided tours:
- Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dec. 24-25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 27-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit fortconcho.com.
Courtesy: City of San Angelo