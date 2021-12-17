SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most City operations will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

See more information on the holiday schedule below.

Trash Service

There will be no interruption of trash service over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but the landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

COVID-19 reporting

There will not be any COVID-19 reports Dec. 23-24 or Dec. 31. The weekly reports will be reported on the following Monday for each weekend.

City office closures

Among the City operations that will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31: the water billing offices , Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers the Parks and Recreation offices Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers The McNease Convention Center The San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices Municipal Court The San Angelo Animal Shelter.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3.

WIC

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will be closed Dec. 22-23, as well as Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. WIC will be open the second Saturday of the month, Jan. 8, due to the New Year holiday.

San Angelo Nature Center

The Nature Center will be closed Dec. 23-25, as well as Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho and its visitors center, 630 S. Oakes St., will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Special holiday hours for self-guided tours:

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: Closed

Dec. 26: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 27-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit fortconcho.com.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo