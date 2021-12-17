SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most City operations will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

See more information on the holiday schedule below.

Trash Service

  • There will be no interruption of trash service over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but the landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

COVID-19 reporting

  • There will not be any COVID-19 reports Dec. 23-24 or Dec. 31. The weekly reports will be reported on the following Monday for each weekend.

City office closures

  • Among the City operations that will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31:
    • the water billing offices,
    • Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
    • the Parks and Recreation offices
    • Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
    • The McNease Convention Center
    • The San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
    • Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices
    • Municipal Court
    • The San Angelo Animal Shelter.
  • City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3.

WIC

  • Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will be closed Dec. 22-23, as well as Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. WIC will be open the second Saturday of the month, Jan. 8, due to the New Year holiday.

San Angelo Nature Center

  • The Nature Center will be closed Dec. 23-25, as well as Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Fort Concho

  • Fort Concho and its visitors center, 630 S. Oakes St., will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Special holiday hours for self-guided tours:

  • Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dec. 24-25: Closed
  • Dec. 26: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 27-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed
  • Jan. 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit fortconcho.com.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo