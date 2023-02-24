KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — It was an emotional day at the City of Killeen Municipal Court as members of the community gathered to celebrate the honorable Judge Gregory Simmons.

Judge Simmons has reached his 20 years of service in Killeen. With over 30 years of experience in the courtroom, he is the first black judge in the City of Killeen. This is a historic feat which was recognized at Friday’s ceremony.

Colleagues, family and friends were in attendance speaking on behalf of his character and long-term involvement in the community he is from.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King shared why it is an honor to serve alongside a fair and just individual, “Judge Simmons has given the City of Killeen clean 20 years of his life. That’s a commitment for us. We need judges like him that’s making a positive difference, not only in the courtroom but also in the community.”

Mayor Nash-King also spoke to the importance of Judge Simmons being a role model and inspiration to the youth and all ethnicities in Killeen – as he is a dutiful member who is planting seeds of hope.

When faced with personal advertises such as health scares and the loss of his parents, things that remain constant for Judge Simmons are gratitude and resiliency. He also credits the people who have worked alongside him and grew up with – who molded him into the man he is today.

“When someone finally says, ‘Hey, we want to spotlight you,’ It’s kind of overwhelming,” shared Judge Simmons.

Through the trials and tribulations, Judge Gregory Simmons is committed to serving Killeen humbly and diligently – but he says his job is not completed yet.

“Since I’ve been back [here] for the last 20 years, the whole thing that I wanted to show was just consistency in the courtroom, in the community, and it’s paying off. Because now I see lawyers that look like me, that are aspiring, and they’re doing good work.”

Members of the Killeen community are grateful to have a judge like Gregory Simmons on their side.