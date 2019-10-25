City of Eden under boil water notice

Due to a water line break and loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
has required the City of Eden/ PWS ID: 0480001 public water system to notify all customers to
boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to
harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking,
and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human
consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled
for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other
suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify
customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to
customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those
who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing
homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or
distributing copies by hand or mail.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rodney Castleberry at 325-869-2211.
Official statement from the city of Eden