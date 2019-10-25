City of Eden under boil water notice

Due to a water line break and loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

has required the City of Eden/ PWS ID: 0480001 public water system to notify all customers to

boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to

harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking,

and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human

consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled

for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other

suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify

customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to

customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those

who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing

homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or

distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rodney Castleberry at 325-869-2211.

Official statement from the city of Eden