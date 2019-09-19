City names new Planning and Development Assistant Director

According to the City of San Angelo, Aaron Vannoy was promoted to Assistant Director of Planning and Development on September 16, 2019. His previous role was Planning and Development Administrator.

Vannoy will now assist applicants in the development process, troubleshoot issues and complaints, and recommend improvements to the development process. Along with serving as the point of contact for applicants, he will develop departmental goals, assist with the budget, and review policies.

Before his employment with the City of San Angelo, Vannoy spent 10 years in Abilene where he managed nonprofits like Big Country, YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs, and the American Red Cross. He was also the City of Abilene’s sanitarian and animal services.

“Each stop was about caring for a community’s needs and helping find solutions to those needs and processes,” Vannoy said.

Vannoy has a bachelor’s degree in biology and education from Abilene Christian University and a master’s degree in education from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.