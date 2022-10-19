WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The STEAM Center at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will allow students to expand their education in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“S.T.E.A.M or S.T.E.A.M activities through informal out-of-school time is beneficial to growing a population who has the ability to earn 26% more than non S.T.E.M or S.T.E.A.M workers,” says city manager Deidra Emerson.

In the learning experience students will be able to learn the soft skills that is critical in the workforce.

“That that type of education could happen in its purest form for its youngest person is absolutely phenomenal and changes the game, changes the technological game of the city of Waco,” says council member Andrea Barefield.

City of Waco, Baylor University, Space X, M&M Mars, and Cisco are all committed to getting this facility ready to operate.

“Committed to work with us to explore the implementation of their network in academy, which is the largest and longest running purpose driven active skills to jobs program in the world,” says Emerson.

Mayor Dillon Meek is excited on the opportunities this will bring to Waco residents as it will create a pathway to financial security for those in the community regardless of their background.

“This creates a important capital investment and one of the most strategic locations on our river with an incredible view of our downtowns on either side of it,” says Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

Josh Borderud is also in favor of the S.T.E.A.M center and the partnership with surrounding school districts.

“It’s cool that a city of our size. This is taking a project like this on. I think it makes a lot of sense given all that the strong network of partnerships we have,” says council member Josh Borderud.