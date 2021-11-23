City leaders working to ensure parade safety

WACO, Texas – After the parade crash in Wisconsin over the weekend, city leaders around Central Texas are reevaluating their parade plans.

“The incident this past weekend only highlights the need for us to review our protocols and make sure that we have plans and safe to keep the public safe,” Waco director of parks and recreation Jonathan Cook said.

City officials in Killeen, Waco, and Temple say the safety of citizens is the priority.

Cook said just this morning during a meeting, city officials talked about extending the parade perimeter and the type of devices used for traffic control.

“Deploying a lot of water barricades and also some hard barricades in the form of vehicles and other methods at our busy intersections,” Cook said.

Also, the City of Temple is working with the police department to evaluate additional measures to maximize public safety at their Christmas parade.

Both Cook and the Killeen Police Department Public Information Officer agree that you should take care of yourself by being aware of your surroundings.

“Make sure that if in case there is a major incident that occurred during the route or whatnot, you know where you can escape safely,” Ofelia Miramontez said.

Cook says when you see those at the parade who are spending their time keeping you safe, thank them.

“It’s a team effort when it comes to community events like this,” Cook said. “We’re very lucky in Waco to have the support from our management and our city to put on these style of events.”