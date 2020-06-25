City imposes new restrictions on gatherings of 100 or more people

Update — 10:45 A.M. — The City has also issued an order that will close all City of San Angelo and Tom Green County parks from 10 P.M. to 6 A.M.

Update — 9:54 A.M., June 25, 2020 — The City issued an updated order that includes restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

“The City of San Angelo has issued an order that prohibits any outdoor public events over 100 people and all public events with more than 100 people in any City facility.”

San Angelo, TX, 9:25 A.M., June 25, 2020 — The City of San Angelo issued an order restricting gatherings of 100 people or more at any city facility on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020.

“The City of San Angelo has issued an order that prohibits public events with more than 100 people in any City facility,” according to a press release issued by the city, “This is effective immediately.”

“In addition, it requires masks to be worn in all auditoriums/theaters and performance halls by employees, volunteers and audience members.

“The City may cancel, limit capacity or issue other restrictions for events not taking place in City venues through the terms of the special event permits.

“This excludes religious services, local government operations, child-care services, youth and summer camps, recreational sports programs and other critical infrastructure operations. Also excluded are swimming pools, sporting events, museums, libraries and rodeo events. You can find the full list of exclusions at gov.texas.gov.

“Private events remain governed by the Governor’s guidance documents at open.texas.gov.”