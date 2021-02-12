City delays opening offices until 12:00

SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has pushed back the opening of their offices until 12:00 PM due to icy and unsafe road conditions, according to a statement issued on Friday morning, February 12, 2020.

City offices were slated to open at 10:00 AM before the decision was made to delay opening by another two hours. The City of San Angelo encourages residents, “to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.”