SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo City Council voted to approve the College Hills reconstruction project to Reece Albert Inc. in the amount of $32,661,071.98.

The near 33 million dollar project includes $1,500,000 in contingencies but will utilize $4,824,660 of fund balance from the Water Reclamation Capital Fund.

In a release, the City shares, “Funding for the College Hills project is allocated from various sources.”

Sewer line replacement will be funded from the Water Reclamation Fund & Wastewater operating capital in the amount of $10.1 million

Water line replacement will be funded from the Water Fund operating capital in the amount of $3.1 millionPaving, pavement markings and signs will be funded from street bond funds in the amount of $10.9 million

Drainage and infrastructure work will be funded from the Federal ARPA Grant in the amount of $8.5 million

Executive Director of Operations for the City of San Angelo, Shane Kelton, says there will be a 90-day paperwork processing period followed by a 300-day or 30-month projected completion time.

According to city documents, “The City of San Angelo requested bids for the reconstruction of College Hills Blvd from Loop 306 north to Avenue N. The project included a fully reconstructed roadway as well as traffic signals, curbing and sidewalks, water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure replacements.”

Additionally, it states Reece Albert Construction Inc. was the sole respondent to the request for bids.

The cost analysis is as follows:

The total Base Bid with contingency using Hot Mix Asphalt Paving is $32,661,091.98.

The costs for the various components of the project are:

HMAC Paving, Pavement Marking and Traffic Control: $10,928,096.02

Water Reclamation: $10,061,193.19

Water Utility: $3,133,624.95

Drainage Infrastructure: $8,538,177.82

“Working through all of the design challenges was a long and complex task, so we’re proud to finally get this project put together,” said Shane Kelton, City Public Works director. “This project is definitely needed and well deserved for those who frequently travel the roadway.”

During the February 15th San Angelo City Council meeting, Mayor Brenda Gunter shares with attendees that College Hills Blvd brings some of the most complaints, second to Bell St.

A City release says, “Citizens can expect to see utility work begin first, followed by road construction, including curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and driveway replacements. In addition, some areas of the roadway will be widened to meet arterial standards that were not met when originally constructed.”