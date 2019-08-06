City Council hears housing study update

SAN ANGELO, TX – During the San Angelo City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 6, Steve Spillette delivered an update on the recent housing study. Spillette is the president of Community Development Strategies, which conducted the study.

Some of the key notes from the presentation included rental housing, challenges for low income residents and workers commuting for jobs in the Permian Basin. Questions from council focused on development and logistics.

Spillette encouraged city council to work in favor of in-fill development. He also addressed the cost-effectiveness of duplex and other multi family sites versus full apartment complexes. “There is a great need for additional for-sale housing in the $150,000 to $200,000 range,” said Spillette. “So more of that needs to be produced and some of the optimal locations for that are doing it in what we would call in-fill locations or areas within the city.”

Permitting challenges were prominent among the concerns voiced by CDS, as one CDS staff member stated that it is essentially illegal to build multi family dwellings in single family home neighborhoods.

Mayor Brenda Gunter spoke about her commitment to ensuring quality of life for those choosing to live in San Angelo. She went on to say that the permitting and regulation process is in fact delaying the growth of the local housing inventory. Also of note, while applicable interest rates are low, construction costs continue to rise.

City Council again stressed in-fill development, to provide more housing without expanding the boundaries of the city. Planning and Development Services Director Jon James lent his insight to the discussion, voicing a concern to road requirements. The need to expand housing to allow for mission growth from Goodfellow AFB was also brought up.

This article will be updated. To lend your voice to the discussion, contact city council.