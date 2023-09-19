SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Members of San Angelo’s City Council agreed to remove a years-long city ordinance that established a juvenile curfew during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The council agreed to delete the curfew from San Angelo’s Code of Ordinances in order to put the City’s code in line with House Bill No. 1819, which came into effect on Sept. 1.

Section 370.007 of the bill holds that “notwithstanding any other law, a political subdivision may not adopt or enforce an order, ordinance or other measure that imposes a curfew to regulate the movements or actions of persons younger than 18 years of age.” Additionally, Section 9 of the bill states that “a violation of a juvenile curfew ordinance or order may not be prosecuted or adjudicated after the effective date of this Act.”

Council members voiced their disapproval but agreed that the curfew had to be removed to bring the city’s Code of Ordinances into line with the new state statute.

“It affects the behavior of youth at night,” City Attorney Theresa James said. “Our police officers use that as a tool to try to contain some of the activities that cause problems in our community at night by juveniles, and we’re no longer going to be able to require them to go home at certain periods of time.”

Before House Bill No. 1819, San Angelo’s juveniles had an 11 p.m. weekday curfew and a 12:01 a.m. weekend curfew.