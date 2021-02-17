City asks residents to turn off dripping faucets during daylight hours

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo is asking residents to stop any dripping faucets during daylight hours, according to a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, February 17, 2021. According to the statement, this will help ensure the water plant is able to regain pressure in its system.

“City crews are still working as fast as they can to fix the water main leaks and restore pressure and service to the city. We advise citizens to begin dripping their faucets again as the evening hours approach and temperatures drop.

“Please make sure it is barely a drip – just enough to ensure the pipes will not freeze.”