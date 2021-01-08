City animal shelter makes changes to services due to COVID protocols

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo, due to quarantining protocols and procedures with the local Animal Shelter, operations at the shelter will temporarily change beginning Monday, January 11.

Changes to operations are as follows:

The shelter will no longer be taking in cats during this time (except sick, injured, neonatal)

Only accepting dogs from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Field services are only responding to emergency calls which include: Bite investigations Cruelty investigations Aggressive dog at large Estray livestock



The City of San Angelo will notify the public once the shelter operations return to normal.

