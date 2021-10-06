City Animal Services Division to close for Staff Training

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo’s Animal Services Division, located at 3142 US Highway 67 North, will be closed this Friday, October 8, for staff training, according to a statement from the City of San Angelo on Wednesday.

The statement advises the public that emergency animal-related calls should be directed to non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315.

Services such as intake or dogs at-large will not be available on Friday.

As a reminder, Animal Services will respond to after-hours calls, such as:

  • Aggressive dog at-large
  • Sick/injured animal
  • Bite investigation
  • Cruelty investigation
  • Police/fire assist

The City of San Angelo’s Animal Services will reopen on Monday, October 11th.

