SAN ANGELO, Texas- Hosted by the Tom Green County Hunger Coalition and Atmos Energy, in conjunction with a group called The Pack Shack, community members worked to fight food insecurity.

Volunteers scooped portions into a funnel, dropping the ingredients into a small pouch, creating easy-to-prep meals.

“We are wanting to bring awareness to the amount of hunger in our area and people that aren’t getting enough food in the Concho Valley,” said Rochel Blakemore with Atmos Energy.

These meals will be distributed to more than 30 food banks, churches, and non-profits that provide food throughout the Concho Valley.

“I take these to food banks and food pantries and they tell me, oh these 100,000 meals going to be gone in two weeks,” said Grant Clemens with The Pack Shack. “It really puts into perspective how much these are needed.”

The response from folks here in San Angelo was so large, they were able to switch and raise the goal to 70,000 meals.

“We’ve been saying we’re going to pack 50,000 meals but we had such an overwhelming response of volunteers that Atmos was able to increase it by 20,000 meals so that’s pretty amazing,” said Mary Herbert with the Tom Green County Hunger Coalition.

With a bigger turnout than expected, collaborating to solve hunger in Tom Green county has quite literally become a community effort.

Every step closer they got to that goal, they had to ring the gong to end the day with a total of 72,012 meals packed and ready to go!