AUSTIN (KXAN) — Citigroup is offering travel benefits for employees looking to cross state lines for abortions, and it’s drawing criticism from Texas Republicans.

According to a filing this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Citi disclosed the following in correspondence to company stockholders:

“In response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources.” Citigroup Proxy Statement

On Wednesday, Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi retweeted Texas State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) who pointed to the state’s restrictive abortion law which prohibits the aiding and abetting of abortions after roughly six weeks into a pregnancy.

In a tweet, Republican attorney general candidate George P. Bush said, “The ‘travel benefits’ offered by Citigroup are nothing but a PR stunt by a ‘woke’ company to support a culture of death.”

KXAN has reached out to Citigroup for comment and additional details on the policy.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.